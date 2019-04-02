Woman Charged With Beating and Choking Boy

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is accused of beating and strangling a 10-year-old child after he reported the abuse to school staff last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Leah Au is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor punishment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told school staff Au repeatedly hit him in the arm with a back massager, grabbed him around the neck with her hand and squeezed for approximately 15 seconds before throwing him to the ground.  The boy said he felt light-headed for about a minute because of difficulty breathing.

Police say they discovered a back massager in Au's home which appears to match the pattern of injuries on the boy's arm.  The boy also said Au had hit him with a belt before but never choked him.

Authorities interviewed Au who denied any physical altercation with the boy.  She's due in court again at the end of May.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: domestic assault, leah au, malicious punishment of a child
Categories: courts, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top