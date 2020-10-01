St. Cloud Man Charged With Attacking Another Man With a Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces assault charges stemming from two separate incidents in the last week.

According to the complaints filed in Stearns County District Court, 30-year-old Sharmake Mohamed Aden assaulted another man with a baseball bat and a week later shoved a woman and allegedly intimidated her.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours on September 22nd. Court records allege a man was hanging out with Aden in a vehicle when Aden asked the man to get out.

The victim said Aden grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and began hitting him in the face and head. When the man regained consciousness, he said Aden's father was driving him home.

He told police he didn't know why Aden attacked him.

A week later, on September 29th, a woman called 911 but hung up. When police were finally able to make contact several hours later, the woman said Aden had pushed her down days earlier and she felt afraid. She said she learned she couldn't talk to the police because she was in danger. Records show the woman said she was hesitant to talk to police because she didn't know what Aden would do.

Aden has a handful of previous domestic assault and no-contact order violation convictions. He is now charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for the bat assault. Aden also faces two counts of felony domestic assault within 10 years of previous domestic assault convictions for the incident involving the woman.