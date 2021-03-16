St. Cloud Man Charged in Baseball Bat Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with assaulting another man with an aluminum baseball bat.

St. Cloud Police were called to Go For It Gas on 9th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday for an assault. Officers met with a man who said 51-year-old Dwight Jones had hit him multiple times with a bat.

Court records show the victim was bleeding heavily from a one-inch gash on his forehead and appeared to have an eye injury.

The victim said he went to the store with Jones and waited while Jones went inside to buy a pipe. The victim said Jones came out and was acting strangely. Jones is accused of hitting the victim in the legs, stomach, back, head and face.

A witness told police he saw Jones hit the man in the stomach and forehead with the bat. Records show the incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Police recovered the bat which had been thrown nearby and also allegedly found more than 84 grams of marijuana on Jones.

Jones is charged with felony assault and felony drug possession.