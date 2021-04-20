Waite Park Woman Accused of Assaulting Man

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park woman is charged with three felonies after a domestic dispute Friday.

Waite Park Police were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. where a man said 31-year-old Ashley Freeman had assaulted him and damaged his vehicle. Court records show the vehicle had broken windows and flat tires.

The victim said he looked out the window and saw Freeman hitting his vehicle with an unknown object. When he went out to move his car, the man said Freeman pushed him and kicked him in the groin.

Freeman said she got a knife to slash the tires, but the victim said she came at him and threatened to cut him.

Court records show Freeman told officers she bashed the windows with a metal rod and got the knife to slash his tires, but denied touching or threatening the man.

Freeman is charged with felony threats of violence and two counts of felony domestic assault. She has previous convictions for violating orders for protection in 2014 and 2015.