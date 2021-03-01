Man Charged With Intentionally Hitting Woman With His Car

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is accused of hitting a woman with his car, then kicking her and punching her because she called off their engagement.

St. Cloud Police were called to the area of 33rd Avenue North and 3rd Street North shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers met with a woman who said 32-year-old Ismail Ali Abdi was upset because she wanted to end their engagement. The woman said Abdi spotted her in a parking lot and drove toward her. Records show Abdi struck her with his car, got out, and began kicking and punching her. Abdi then fled the scene.

The victim's sister called Abdi to ask what happened and Abdi allegedly said that he would kill the woman the next time he saw her.

Abdi told officers it was the woman who attacked him and that he got away and immediately called the police. Records show there is no record of Abdi calling dispatch. He also denied injuring her.

Abdi is charged in Stearns County District Court with felony threats of violence with a reckless disregard to the risk and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.