St. Cloud Man Charged With Threatening Parents

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening his parents and damaging their home Thursday.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 28-year-old Travis Vonblumen threw an iron through their window, kicked-in their door, grabbed a large kitchen knife and made stabbing motions toward the couple. They locked themselves in their bedroom and called police.

It started when the couple arrived home earlier in the day and noticed their garage door and side door had been broken open and some items were missing. They told officers they suspected it was their son and were scared he would come back so they started packing to go stay elsewhere.

Court records show that's when Vonblumen returned and did the damage to the window and door and grabbed the knife.

Police were able to find Vonblumen walking down a nearby street and told him to stop. Police say Vonblumen was uncooperative, swore at officers and told them to get ready for a fight. Officers were able to handcuff him and take him to jail. They say a large knife and marijuana were discovered in Vonblumen's backpack.

Vonblumen is charged with felony domestic assault. He has two previous domestic violence-related convictions in Stearns County from 2012 and 2014.