Man Charged With Choking Girl, Beating Her With a Cord

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of beating a child with a phone cord and choking her.

Sixty-year-old Abduruf Jara Basher is charged in Stearns County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor domestic assault.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Savanna Avenue Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. Basher told officers he hit his daughter with a cord because she was causing problems and hitting her sister.

The girl told police she got into a fight with her sister and Basher stepped in and began hitting her in the arms and head with a phone cord. She said Basher brought her into a bedroom and closed the door so her sisters and mother couldn't see what happened.

The girl told officers Basher choked her to the point she couldn't breathe and that he has hurt her on multiple occasions but this was the first time she called police.