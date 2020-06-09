Sauk Centre Man Charged with felony Domestic Assault

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with two felony counts of domestic abuse after he allegedly assaulted a woman Saturday night.

Police were called to the home in Sauk Centre around 8:45 p.m. A woman told officers she was assaulted by 35-year-old Joseph Currie.

According to the charging complaint, the woman said she and Curry got into an argument and he pushed her and bit her on the arm. She told police she then hit Currie with a broom handle. As she tried to prevent Currie from leaving before officers could get to the scene, Currie allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her out of the way.

Investigators say Currie admitted to grabbing her throat and throwing her to the ground because she wouldn't let him leave.

Currie has two previous convictions related to domestic abuse in Wisconsin from 2012.