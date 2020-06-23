St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Police Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested following a standoff with police.

Authorities responded to report of assault just before 4:00 p.m. Monday in the 6700 Block of 322nd Street in St. Cloud.

When officers arrived they met with a 46-year-old woman who had been physically assaulted and chased by a male suspect.

The suspect had run back into his home and made comments that he wouldn't go back to jail. Police say there was an active court-ordered domestic assault no-contact order in place.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Gabriel Gomez of St. Cloud, was inside the home and was holding a knife to his own throat indicating that he would use it on himself if police tried to enter. He also yelled he wanted police to shoot him.

Officers set up a perimeter and started talking with Gomez from a distance. After about an hour of conversation, Gomez finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for assessment before being booked into the Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges relating to domestic assault and violation of the no contact order.