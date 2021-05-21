Waite Park Man Charged With Assault Over a Cell Phone

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault after an argument over a cell phone.

A woman approached a police officer at St. Cloud Hospital Sunday night and reported she had been assaulted by 25-year-old Refugio Schorn.

According to the charges, the woman went to pick Schorn up from the hospital. On the drive home, he got upset that she refused to reactivate his cell phone because he uses it to buy drugs.

Schorn allegedly began punching the woman in the head and grabbed the steering wheel. She was able to stop the car and get out.

The victim said Schorn then got out of the vehicle dragged her across the pavement and began punching her again.

Eventually, Schorn walked away and the woman drove herself to the hospital.