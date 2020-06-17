Woman Charged in St. Cloud Liquor Store Looting

ST. CLOUD -- A 20-year-old St. Cloud woman is charged in the break-in and looting of the Southtown Liquor store early Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to the area of 9th Avenue South and University Drive South around 10:00 p.m. on reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, the liquor store had been broken into and was being looted.

Court records show two officers saw Ca'Laya Smith leaving the south St. Cloud store with alcohol.

Police say several people were running in and out of the store when they arrived and more arrests are possible.

Smith is charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of 3rd-degree burglary.