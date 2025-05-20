Woman, Boy Hurt in Stearns County Crash Monday

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Brooten Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash with injuries at around 3:50 p.m. The incident happened in the 47000 block of County Road 27, approximately three miles north of Brooten in North Fork Township.

Deputies learned that a small SUV was eastbound when the vehicle left the road and entered the ditch.

The driver, 66-year-old Dawn Blume of Belgrade, told deputies that she tried to brake but accidentally hit the accelerator. The SUV then hit a field approach, vaulted into the air, and came to rest.

Blume and her 11-year-old passenger, Jeremiah Blume of Belgrade, were both taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

