Woman Arrested for Dropping Bag of Meth in Convenience Store

OLIVIA (WJON News) -- Police say a Willmar woman is under arrest for accidentally dropping a bag of methamphetamine in an Olivia convenience store.

The Casey's General Store reported a staff member found a baggie of suspected drugs on the floor Wednesday morning.

Officers say it contained just under 26 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth.

Security video helped identify the 59-year-old woman who dropped the baggie.

She was arrested a couple hours later in Willmar and booked in the Renville County Jail on suspicion of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.