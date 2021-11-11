Wishbone 5K Running at St. Cloud Y on Thanksgiving Day

ST. CLOUD -- Once again this year, you'll be able to burn off some calories before you sit down for the big Thanksgiving meal.

The 11th annual CentraCare Wishbone 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning.

Race Director Evin Haukos says last year they modified the event setting up 10 different courses throughout the St. Cloud area, which they kept open all day long. He says they had 3,600 participants last year.

This year they are able to bring everyone back together all at the St. Cloud Y.

With the vaccines and some of the things that are going on, we are able to host an on-site event. We are still going to have precautions in place with giving people enough room to spread out, having different waves, extended waves, so people don't have to be crowded up.

Haukos says he's hoping for about 4,000 people to participate this year.

The Little Turkey's 1K will start at 8:00 a.m. and the Wishbone Run 5K and 2 Mile walk will kick off at about 8:15 a.m.

The cost is $5 with each entry getting a t-shirt.

The YMCA is working with Bernick's and our partners over there to create something that's a bit more on the leisure side of things to get people introduced to running and get their families involved, and for it to be only $5 a runner. We're not trying to make money, we're trying to break even and do something for the community.

This is the fourth and final event of the year in the Bernick's Family Fitness series.

