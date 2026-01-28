ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in October, The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts has completed the acquisition of the historic Daniel Building at 117 7th Avenue North in downtown St. Cloud.

Executive Director James Newman says renovations will begin immediately and include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC upgrades. They also plan on creating dance studios.

The Wirth Center plans to move into the building before this summer, while additional renovations and fundraising continue.

The vision is to create a multi-tenant Community Art Center, anchored by the nonprofit Wirth Center for the Performing Arts and the nonprofit B-Side Independent Music Cafe.

“This project is about creating an accessible space where students, artists, and the community can grow together,” said James Newman, Executive Director of the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts. “It allows us to better support our teachers and students while expanding meaningful arts experiences that strengthen the community as a whole.”

To date, the Wirth Center has secured nearly $1.7 million toward its $3 million "Space to Create" capital campaign, including $700,000 in grants and $975,000 in donations and pledges. A public fundraising event will be held on April 11th.