Wintry Mix Possible in Minnesota This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Single-digit highs Thursday, followed by another sub-zero night ahead.

A storm system will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow late Friday into Saturday.

This won't be a major round of accumulation, but we anticipate that there will be enough frozen precipitation to create slick travel conditions.

High temperatures climb above freezing this weekend.

Here in St. Cloud, so far in December, we've had 0.7 inches of snow so far, which is 2.7 inches below normal. For the season so far, we've had 5.4 inches of snow, which is 5.9 inches of snow below normal.

