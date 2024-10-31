Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Part of Minnesota is included in a Winter Weather Advisory for Halloween.

The National Weather Service says Sherburne and Wright counties along with an area to the south and east are in the advisory area. It will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Locally higher totals are possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

St. Cloud has not had any snow yet this season. Normally we'd have about an inch of snow by now.

Any lingering light snow will be over with by Halloween evening, but bundle up your trick-or-treaters as temperatures will be falling into the low to mid-30s. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder with wind chills into the 20s.

Of course, it was on this date in 1991 that the Great Halloween Blizzard began. Trick-or-treating was memorable for the few who ventured out. 8.2 inches of snow fell at MSP airport by midnight, with much more to come the following day.