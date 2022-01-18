Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Minnesota

SergeyIT

DULUTH -- Snow will increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday morning across the Northland then diminish from southwest to northeast in the afternoon into the night.

National Weather Service
loading...

Lake effect snow will linger into Wednesday night along the South Shore.

Most of the snow will fall through late Tuesday afternoon.

Increasing northwest winds later Tuesday afternoon into the night will cause blowing and drifting and usher in colder air. The highest snowfall will occur over far northern Minnesota and especially the Arrowhead.

Get our free mobile app

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for parts of northern Minnesota.

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top