Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- Snow will increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday morning across the Northland then diminish from southwest to northeast in the afternoon into the night.

Lake effect snow will linger into Wednesday night along the South Shore.

Most of the snow will fall through late Tuesday afternoon.

Increasing northwest winds later Tuesday afternoon into the night will cause blowing and drifting and usher in colder air. The highest snowfall will occur over far northern Minnesota and especially the Arrowhead.

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for parts of northern Minnesota.