Winter Weather Advisories Remain In Effect on Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several advisories remain in effect on Wednesday across Minnesota.
Counties including Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Todd remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
We could see some mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday afternoon.
To the north, there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Along the border with North Dakota, a Blizzard Warning remains. That will be in effect until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
