Winter Storm Will Impact Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED -- A significant winter storm is still on track for Friday and Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued from 10:00 a.m. Friday through 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Expect moderate to heavy snow Friday and Friday evening. Then light snow Friday night, but more importantly increasing winds on Saturday with significant blowing and drifting snow concerns over open areas of western and southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service

Make sure you have a charged cell phone with you in your car and a winter survival kit with warm clothes.