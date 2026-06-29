SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Administrator has been honored for his long-term commitment to the city.

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Ross Olson was named the 2026 James F. Miller Leadership Award recipient by the League of Minnesota Cities on Thursday.

The award was announced at the League's Annual Conference.

Olson has worked for the city of Sauk Rapids for more than 25 years. He was selected for the award in recognition of his exceptional leadership, innovative community development efforts, and enduring commitment to public service. Olson has led numerous transformative projects that have reshaped Sauk Rapids. He helped guide the construction of the Mississippi River bridge, downtown revitalization efforts, expansion of the city's industrial parks, and the development of community gathering spaces that have strengthened both the city's economy and the residents' quality of life. Among his most visible contributions is the development of Southside Park and Riverside Terrace, as well as the creation of the popular "Rock the Riverside" concert series.

The James F. Miller Leadership Award is the League's highest honor for appointed city officials and is presented annually.