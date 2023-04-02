Winter Storm Watch Issued for Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow and mixed precipitation will move through Minnesota mid-week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch including Stearns and Benton Counties. It will be in place from late Monday into late Wednesday.

The heaviest snow will fall near and northwest of Alexandria. It is too early to narrow in on amounts, but confidence is strong enough to have issued a Winter Storm Watch for snowfall amounts.

Further to the south and east of Alexandria is where precipitation type becomes an issue due to the tight temperature gradient. This is also the area where icing is most likely to occur.

The area outlined in a dashed white oval (near Willmar to St. Cloud) is where the largest uncertainty remains in terms of what will be snow, rain, or ice.

Areas to the southeast of this oval can expect (at this time – forecasts can and will change) mostly rain.

Blizzard conditions are likely across western and central Minnesota with winds gusting upwards of 40+ MPH.

