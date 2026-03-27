ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fined Long Prairie-based Central Bi-Products three million dollars for permit violations that caused odor complaints in Long Prairie. The MPCA says the rendering company violated its air and wastewater permits.

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The Todd County Community Health & Human Services Department will receive $1.2 million of the $3 million fine. Under 2023 legislation, the MPCA directs 40 percent of fines exceeding $250,000 to the community affected by that pollution. With the community’s input, those funds will then go towards projects that benefit area residents under the oversight of the local health board.

Agency investigators say Central Bi-Products improperly treated wastewater from the fall of 2023 through 2024. That created hydrogen sulfide pollution. The company exceeded its hydrogen sulfide limits more than 900 times during that time. Central Bi-Products has taken several steps to come back into compliance with its permit. That includes air monitoring, improving wastewater treatment processes, hosting community meetings, and developing a public website that will post hydrogen sulfide levels at the facility. The company has also agreed to spend more than four million dollars to ensure that it can control air pollution going forward.