ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With a forecast of warmer days ahead, are we done with the snow for this season?

Here's a recap of our snowfall in St. Cloud so far for the 2025-2026 season.

The National Weather Service says we've officially had 38.3 inches of snow, which is 3.7 inches below normal for this point in the season. The normal average is 42.0 inches.

So far in March, St. Cloud has received 7.6 inches of snow, which is about a half inch above normal.

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Last season (2024-2025), St. Cloud was at 27.7 inches of snow at this point, and we finished the season with 34.4 inches.

During the 2023-2024 season, St. Cloud had 31.9 inches of snow.

And, of course, we all remember the record-breaking snowfall season of 2022-2023 when 88.3 inches of snow fell in St. Cloud.

The season when we had the least amount of snow was in 1920-1921 when we only had 10.7 inches of snow.