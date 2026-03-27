Over 100,000 Expected At The State Capitol For The No Kings Rally

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Organizers and St. Paul police are preparing for more than 100 thousand people at the No Kings rally at the State Capitol.

Ann Treacy of Women’s March Minnesota says they were planning a big event - but didn’t anticipate this response:

“We hoped. We are the flagship for the U-S. So, we are the flagship event for what’s happening on Saturday which indicated immediately to us that this was going to be a bigger event that ever in the past which is super exciting.”

Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, and Maggie Rogers are among the musicians performing at the rally. U-S Senator Bernie Sanders and actress/activist Jane Fonda are two of the scheduled speakers.

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Operation Metro Surge is the main reason the No Kings flagship rally is at our State Capitol this year. Treacy says ICE operations shone a spotlight on the state:

“We’ve been so diligent of taking care of our communities. So in part this is a celebration. This is a celebration of what we’ve been able to do peacefully, non-violent by sticking together. By being a community. By recognizing that the power is in the people.”

Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to play his song “Streets of Minneapolis.”

No Kings rallies on Saturday are also planned around Central Minnesota, including in St. Cloud, Milaca, Monticello, Elk River, Otsego, Willmar, Long Prairie, and Alexandria, among others.