Sartell Tops Grand Rapids In Consolation Bracket
The Sartell Sabres beat Grand Rapids 72-64 in the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament on Thursday.
In a foul-filled game, the Sabres used a 10-0 run late in the second half to take the lead then hung on for the victory. Maddox Lewis led Sartell with 23 points and was 14-17 from the free throw line.
The two teams combined for 44 fouls, with Sartell being called for 17. The Sabres shot 27-36 from the line, while the Thunderhawks finished 12-17.
Parker Smith scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Isaac Bergstrom added 13 point and eight rebounds in the win for Sartell (22-9).
The Sabres advance to the consolation championship against Mankato East. The teams will meet Friday at 4 p.m. at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul.