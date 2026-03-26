The Sartell Sabres beat Grand Rapids 72-64 in the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament on Thursday.

In a foul-filled game, the Sabres used a 10-0 run late in the second half to take the lead then hung on for the victory. Maddox Lewis led Sartell with 23 points and was 14-17 from the free throw line.

The two teams combined for 44 fouls, with Sartell being called for 17. The Sabres shot 27-36 from the line, while the Thunderhawks finished 12-17.

Parker Smith scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Isaac Bergstrom added 13 point and eight rebounds in the win for Sartell (22-9).

The Sabres advance to the consolation championship against Mankato East. The teams will meet Friday at 4 p.m. at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul.

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...

Dave Overlund, TSM Dave Overlund, TSM loading...