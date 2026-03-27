UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday.

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The watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

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Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with humidity as low as 18 percent.

Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Winds slow on Sunday while temperatures remain warm.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 66 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 34 percent is in a moderate drought, and three percent is in a severe drought.