MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota man is facing years in prison for allegedly filing false tax returns.

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An indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, charging Philip Green of Crookston with filing false tax returns and filing false claims for refunds, collectively seeking more than $500,000 he allegedly was not entitled to. Green is accused of filing false individual income tax returns with the IRS for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. Each of those returns had at least one item like wage information, tax withholdings, and child and dependent care expenses. The indictment also alleges that Green filed a false second amended 2021 income tax return and a false 2022 income tax return, both seeking more than $250,000 in tax refunds he was not entitled to receive.

Green made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

If convicted, Green is facing a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return and five years in prison for each count of filing false claims.