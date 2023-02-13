Winter Storm Watch Issued for Western Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Minnesota.

The Winter Storm Watch covers much of west central Minnesota and will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible in that area. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches are likely, but higher amounts of four to five inches are possible.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

