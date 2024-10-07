Ice Castles Moving to New Location in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ice Castles is moving to a new location in Minnesota.

The Utah-based company says they will build this year's winter attraction at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Ice Castles feature tunnels, caverns, fountains, and slides built entirely from ice.

Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird says while they valued their relationship with the city of Maple Grove, they faced some construction challenges at that site. He says the State Fair site is centrally located, well-known, and have plenty of infrastructure to handle the construction and operational needs.

Construction will begin in November where a team of about 20 ice artisans will spend several weeks building the experience.

Ice Castles typically opens in early January, depending on the weather.

Advanced tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available starting November 26th.

Minnesota is one of five locations for Ice Castles.

