After Rash of Drive By Shootings, Willmar PD Steps Up Patrols

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Willmar police department stepped up its presence over the weekend due to a rash of assaults and drive-by shootings in the city.

Police say with the help of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, agents with the Minnesota BCA/Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Minnesota State Patrol they had a collaborative effort focusing on extra patrols and enforcement throughout the city of Willmar.

These extra efforts were done with the primary goal of helping curb future incidents, keeping our community safe, and gaining information on recent cases.

The weekend enforcement waves resulted in 152 traffic stops including seven arrests for various drug crimes, DUIs, license violations, and other offenses.

