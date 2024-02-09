MN BCA Update On Sunday’s Officer Involved Shooting in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has an update on its investigation of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday in downtown Willmar.

The man who the officer shot has been identified as 33-year-old Jerry Jones of Willmar. He was shot multiple times but is currently in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The officer involved in the incident is Sergeant Michael Holme who has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

According to the preliminary investigation, Holme was responding to a report Sunday morning of someone being threatened with a knife. After he arrived, Holme was speaking to the person who called 911 when Jones rapidly approached him, holding a utility knife. Holme backed away while ordering Jones to drop the knife, but Jones continued to run toward him brandishing the knife.

Holme fell backward onto the ground. Jones was standing over him, slashing at him with the knife when Holme fired his gun. Jones ran away after being shot and was arrested two blocks away.

Holme suffered minor injuries during the incident.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a utility knife at the scene. Holme was wearing a body camera that captured the incident. BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of the active investigation.

