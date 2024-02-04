Police Officer Fires Gun at Man with Knife

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Willmar police officer fired his gun at a suspect who was coming at him with a knife.

The incident began at about 8:00 a.m. Sunday when police received a 911 call from a man who said he was being threatened by a man who had a knife.

The police officer arrived at the scene in the 300 block of 4th Street Southwest where he found the victim standing outside.

While attempting to gather information from the victim, the suspect suddenly exited a nearby doorway and charged at the officer with a knife. The officer immediately attempted to get away from the suspect, gave repeated commands, and drew his handgun. The suspect continued to advance and threaten the officer with the knife. The officer fired his handgun, stopping the assault and the suspect fled.

The suspect was found a short distance away.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a higher care facility.

The officer received minor injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate the incident.

