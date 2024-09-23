Willmar Man Hurt While Working on a Sartell-Area Church

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Willmar man was rushed to the hospital after a workplace accident near Sartell on Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the Waters Church at about 11:00 a.m. The caller said a man was hurt and his legs were pinned underneath a large beam.

A contracting crew was working on the church which included the removal of a 74-foot beam weighing approximately 10,000 pounds.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Jesus Garza was on a sky jack scissors lift and adjusting the cribbing as it was being lowered. The beam became unstable and fell onto Garza's legs, pinning him on top of the lift.

Sartell Fire and Rescue responded and with the help of the contracting crew, were able to free Garza.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

