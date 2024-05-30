Willmar Crash Injures Appleton Man Thursday
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- An Appleton man was hurt after crashing his pickup Thursday.
The crash happened on Highway 40 in Willmar just before 12:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 77-year-old Barry Lokken was driving west on Highway 40 when he lost control and entered the ditch.
Lokken was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
