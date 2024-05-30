Willmar Crash Injures Appleton Man Thursday

Willmar Crash Injures Appleton Man Thursday

WJON

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- An Appleton man was hurt after crashing his pickup Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 40 in Willmar just before 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 77-year-old Barry Lokken was driving west on Highway 40 when he lost control and entered the ditch.

Lokken was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON