Willmar Crash Injures Appleton Man Thursday

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- An Appleton man was hurt after crashing his pickup Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 40 in Willmar just before 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 77-year-old Barry Lokken was driving west on Highway 40 when he lost control and entered the ditch.

Lokken was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker