William Lloyd “Bill” Jarchow, 61, St. Stephen

May 27, 1959 - August 25, 2020

William Lloyd “Bill” Jarchow, 61, died on August 25, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Bill was born on May 27, 1959, in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to Lloyd and Rita Jarchow. Bill moved to Superior in 1975, where he met his wife, the “cute little gal” two doors down. He and Lori Barton were married on July 14, 1984, in Superior. In 1994, they moved to St. Stephen, Minnesota, and they both went to work for Nahan Printing in St. Cloud. Bill retired from there in the spring of 2020, after his cancer diagnosis. They made a lot of wonderful friends in St. Stephen and at Nahan, and they all did everything they could to make the past few months a little easier for Bill and Lori.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Jarchow; his grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his father-in-law, Thomas Barton.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lori; his mother, Rita LaVenture of Superior; siblings, Mary (Rick) Fruehauf and Joe LaVenture of Superior, Deb Armbruster of Lakeville, MN, Tom LaVenture of Ironwood, MI, and Jim (Lynelle) LaVenture of Frederic, WI. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, June Barton of Superior; nieces and nephews, Mark (Julie) Fruehauf of Superior, Beth (Dan Rossow) Fruehauf of Duluth, Steve Fruehauf of Minneapolis, Kelsie (Jake) Conant and Jake Theobald of Elko-New Market, MN, and Amanda Theobald of Lakeville, MN; and three great-nieces, Kylie and Lily Conant and Greta Fruehauf, and one great nephew on the way. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, his faithful pup, Rio, and many friends and co-workers who are like family.

Bill was a wonderful husband, son, and brother, honest to a fault, a loyal friend, a hard working employee, and a lot of fun to be around. He loved gadgets, the Green Bay Packers, and Miller Genuine Draft. He could fix just about anything. He made the best chili ever. He will be missed very, very much.

Visitation will be at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 324 Second Avenue South, in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 30, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, 1111 Belknap Avenue (corner of Belknap and Grand), in Superior, WI, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the 11:00 funeral Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required due to COVID concerns.