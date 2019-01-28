William “Bill” N. Fiduk, 57, Princeton

August 18, 1961 - January 26, 2019

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Rockwoods Event Center in Otsego, MN, for William “Bill” N. Fiduk, 57, from Princeton, MN, who died peacefully Saturday, January 26, 2019, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born August 18, 1961, in Sycamore, IL, to Kenneth and Marjorie Fiduk. In 1969, the family moved to Onamia, MN, where Bill graduated from high school in 1980. Bill married Monica Kirchner in 1994 and became a stepfather to four children. Bill was a hardworking, fun-loving man, with a contagious laugh and smile. Bill was a friend to everyone he crossed paths with and was eager to help any in need. Bill’s hobbies and pastimes included collecting antique memorabilia and visiting with friends and family in his pole barn. Bill touched the hearts of many and will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Bill is survived by his four children, Stefanie O’Neil (Turk), Dustin Turk (Sarah), Jamison Turk and Brandon Turk (Stacy); grandchildren, Bailey O’Neil, Jackson Turk, Alayna Turk, Henry Turk, and Henley O’Neil; girlfriend, Debi Morgan; siblings, Ken Fiduk (Rose), Bob Fiduk (Sarah), Alice Fiduk, Ann Prigge (Matt); and many nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Monica.

Memorials and flowers may be brought to or sent to the Rockwoods Event Center for the Celebration of Life. Memorials may also be sent to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 205 S Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN, 55371, to be forwarded to Bill’s family, or to the American Cancer Society.