William “Bill” J. Platz, 62, Sauk Rapids

July 29, 1959 – January 23, 2022

Services celebrating the life of William “Bill” Platz, age 62 of Sauk Rapids will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, January, 27 at the Church of St. Augustine in St. Cloud. Bill died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 12:00 noon, Thursday morning at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes

Bill was born July 29, 1959 in Farmington, MN to Arnold and Doris (Kalm) Platz. He grew up in Holdingford and moved to Sauk Rapids as an adult. He married Patricia “Patty” Harris on November 14, 1981 in St. Cloud. Bill was a mechanic, working for Arnolds Implement, Rubald Beverage, Bernicks Beverage and finally, he drove truck for Mid-Minnesota Hot Mix. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, his favorite pastime was socializing with his friends. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patty Platz, Sauk Rapids; his sons, Tom (Danielle) Platz, Rice; Jeffrey Platz, St. Joseph; Brian Platz, Sauk Rapids, grandchildren, Carter Platz and Bently Platz; bonus grand-children; Riley Forner and Mackenzie Andrews; and his brothers and sisters; Rosemary (Ralph) Barhorst, St. Stephen; Arnie Platz, St. Anna; Marlene (Bob) Brown, Parkers Prairie; Kathy (Doug) Pearce, Elk River; David (Brenda Koshiol) Platz, Holdingford; Mike Platz, Holdingford, Joann (Doug) Smith, St. Cloud; Liz (Mike) Townley, Lakeville and Jerry Platz, Holdingford.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Koerner.