William “Bill” J. Hornibrook, 71, St. Augusta

July 30, 1951 - March 3, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” J. Hornibrook, age 71, who passed away Friday at his home. Rev. Darin Seaman will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Bill was born July 30, 1951 in St. Cloud to Howard and Doris (Inman) Hornibrook. Upon his mother’s passing, he was raised by his step-mother, Lorraine Cavanaugh. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill married Susan “Susie” Goerger on April 17, 1982 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a Lead Heavy Equipment Operator for Xcel Energy. Bill enjoyed family picnics, traveling, gardening, fireworks, and spending time with his kids. He was patriotic and was an avid reader of the history of war. Bill was loving, had a good sense of humor, and a strong faith.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susie of St. Augusta; son, Sean of St. Augusta; brothers, Jeff of Plattsburgh, NY, John of Seattle, WA, and Jamie of Minneapolis; step-dad, Lyle Dahl of Minneapolis; step-brother, Steven Dahl of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sara; and step-mother, Lorraine Dahl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to Ruth at CentraCare Hospice for all of her love and care.