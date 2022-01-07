William “Bill” D. Fritz, 68, Milaca

September 28, 1953 - January 4, 2022

William Day Fritz, age 68 of Milaca, MN, peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 4, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood.

He was born on September 28, 1953, in Edina. His favorite activities included grilling steak, camping, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; four children; and 15 grandchildren.

A Solemn Requiem High Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Oak Grove. Fr. Michael Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, with the Rosary at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.