William B. “Bill” McConnell, 82, St. Cloud

August 19, 1942 – October 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for William “Bill” B. McConnell, age 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Bill was born on August 19, 1942 in St. Cloud to Harry and Mary (Schmitt) McConnell. He served honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier, twice wintering in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze. Bill married Barbara Ware on June 15, 1974 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked for the Stearns County Park System for nine years and then was self-employed. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Parish Council and School Board and Cathedral High School Board. Bill was also active in Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, and Central MN Woodcarvers.

He enjoyed whittling, drawing, folk songs, telling stories and board games. Bill also loved spending time with friends over breakfast or lunch, playing games with family on New Years and playing chess with his grandsons.

He is survived his wife of 50 years, Barb; daughter, MaryBeth (Charlie) Thompson of St. Cloud; grandsons, Cameron Thompson and Jack Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rita Hall, Marie, Albert, Victor and James.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.