William A. Nierenhausen, 67, Waite Park

May 8, 1958 - May 25, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services Celebrating the life of William A. Nierenhausen, age 67, of Waite Park will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Bill passed away on Sunday, May 25, 205 at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bill was born on May 8, 1958 in St. Cloud to Kenneth and Angeline (Kotzer) Nierenhausen. He served honorably in the United States Army. Bill married Sheila Roering on May 7, 2005 in St. Cloud. He worked odd jobs repairing things throughout his life. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post # 428, and the DAV.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting, going to the lake, trips to the casino, and playing dice. Bill especially loved the time spent with his family, friends and dog, Buddy.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; sons, Sean and Billy; grandson Sean Jr.; siblings, Bob (Janice) Tim (Lori), Rick (Heidi), Wayne (Carol), Terry (fiancée, Kate); and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy.

Funeral Services Celebrating the life of William A. Nierenhausen, age 67, of Waite Park will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.