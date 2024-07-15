Willard A. Sabrowsky, 75, Farming Township

September 13, 1948 - July 12, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township for Willard Sabrowsky, 75 of rural Albany who died suddenly on Friday July 12, 2024 at his home in Farming Township. Rev. David Steege will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Tuesday and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Farming Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Willard was born September 13, 1948 in St. Cloud to Elmer & Ida (Hamann) Sabrowsky. He has lived his entire life on the family farm in Farming Township. He served his country in the United States Army. Willard married Donna Hageman on September 5, 1981 in St. Cloud. He is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the Albany American Legion. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, reading, watching sports, including girls’ basketball, the Vikings and Twins, most of all he loved his cows and driving his 4-wheeler around the farm.

He is survived by his wife Donna of Farming Township; son, Karl (Megan Czech) Sabrowsky of Little Falls; daughter, Sarah Sabrowsky of Waite Park; and granddaughter, Breanna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Chris in 2010, brothers, Milford & Mervile, sister, Leona.