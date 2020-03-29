Vernetta Gustafson, 89, Buffalo

January 13, 1931 - March 26, 2020

Vernetta Gustafson, age 89, of Buffalo passed away on March 26, 2020, at the Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo. Private burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Vernetta Marie Gustafson was born January 13, 1931, in Little Falls, Minnesota to Joseph and Rose (Rutz) Kedrowski. She married Stanley Gustafson on July 8, 1950, in St. Paul. The couple farmed in rural Foley and Vernetta worked as a secretary for the city of St. Cloud, Park and Recreation for over 20 years. She lived for a number of years at Heritage of Foley before moving to the Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo, Minnesota. Vernetta enjoyed traveling, gardening, going to the lake and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Cindy Marie Gustafson-Tauer, St. Cloud; Stanley Gustafson, Buffalo; Dr. Kerri Gustafson (Ken Bonacci), Grosse Pointe, MI; Sara (Nick) Schlegel, Pierz; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; siblings: Joan Dodge, AZ; Marlene Nelson, Rochester; Russell Kedrowski, Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Phyllis Forsberg, Doris Krueger, Robert Kedrowski and Roger Kedrowski.