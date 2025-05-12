Extreme Fire Dangers Continues in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 80 counties in Minnesota on Monday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under current and predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low relative humidity. Residents should not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

The stretch of well-above-normal temperatures continues through Wednesday. The heat will combine with strong winds and low humidity to create conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

Widespread rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected for Thursday-Friday, with much cooler temperatures expected.

“When fire risk is this high, any spark could become a wildfire,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

“People should use extreme caution until conditions improve.”

