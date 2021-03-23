Wild Win, Wolves Lose (Pretty Typical Really) – Tuesday Sports Blast

The Wild bounced back for a win over Anaheim, the Wolves faded at home against Oklahoma City, the Gopher men's basketball team found a new coach and the NCAA Tournament rolled along. Here's a look at all things sports for Tuesday.

- The Minnesota Wild bounced back from a pair of ugly losses in Colorado to beat the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 2-1 at Xcel Energy Center. Ryan Suter scored a power play goal late in the second period to tie the game at one and Nick Bjugstad scored the eventual game-winner at 3:42 of the third period.

The Wild has now won a team record nine straight home games and will try to make it ten in a row Wednesday night when they again host the Ducks in St. Paul.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 112-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. Minnesota fell behind big in the beginning of the fourth quarter and could not recover. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 33 points.

The Timberwolves will host the Mavericks Wednesday night at Target Center.

- The University of Minnesota named Ben Johnson its new men's basketball coach. Johnson, 39, had been an assistant with the Gophers before spending the last two seasons at Xavier as an assistant coach.

- The NCAA men's basketball tournament continued Monday with the Round of 32 wrapping up. #7 Oregon upset #2 Iowa and #6 USC topped #3 Kansas, otherwise all of the top seeds held serve. The tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

- The Minnesota Twins beat Atlanta 4-2 in Ft. Myers, Florida Monday. Nelson Cruz hit a home run for Minnesota in the win. The Twins will take on the Pirates Tuesday afternoon.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell 4-2 to the Austin Bruins.

TUESDAY:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section 8AAA Playoffs

Sartell @ Alexandria 5 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section 8AAA Playoffs

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 8 PM

BOYS HOCKEY

Section 6A Playoff Semifinal

Sartell @ Little Falls 7 PM