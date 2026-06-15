The Cathedral baseball team won the Class AA state baseball championship Monday with a 4-0 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake at Target Field.

The Crusaders scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and single runs in each of the second and third frames.

Jacob Oliver was 2-4 with a run scored and a run batted in from the leadoff spot and #2 hitter Owen Fradette drove in a pair of runs for Cathedral.

That would be more than enough for the Crusaders' pitching duo of Jack Hamak and Jake Murphy. Hamak went six innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five before yielding to Murphy, who ended the game with a scoreless top of the seventh inning.

The title is the tenth in team history for Cathedral and their first since their back-to-back championship seasons of 2014 and 2015. The Crusaders end the season 23-1.