Wiggle Butt Races? Have a Fun Day of Cuteness Overload!

Wiggle butt races return to Canterbury Downs in Shakopee, MN on Sunday, July 30th! That's right the Corgi races are back. The late Queen of England famously favored this breed. In total the Queen owned 30 Corgi's during her 70-year reign. And it's no wonder why, they are super cute especially when they run and their little butts wiggle all the way.

Photo by Xiang Gao on Unsplash Photo by Xiang Gao on Unsplash loading...

According to Canterbury Downs website:

The wiggle butt racing returns to Canterbury Park! Watch adorable Corgis dash down the track on July 30 for our annual Corgi races. Enjoy a fun and friendly competition between horses races. Corgis racing for a chance to advance to the “best in show” competition and dog race finals on September 3, which will have all breeds returning to Canterbury Park for the ultimate dog racing experience.

Corgi races will be throughout the live racing day on the main track. No outside pets allowed.

Get our free mobile app

Plan your day accordingly to see them. The gates open at 11:30a and first post is at 1pm (that the first race). Then the schedule looks like this:

There will be six Corgi Races happening between Horse Racing

There will also be Pony Rides and Face Painting from 12:30PM – 4:00PM

You can also plan ahead:

Sunday, August 13th - Weiner Dog Races: Enjoy the adorable Wiener Dogs race each other in-between live horse racing.

Photo by: Unsplash Photo by: Unsplash loading...

Sunday, September 3rd - Best In Show Dog Days Championship: All breeds return to Canterbury Park for the ultimate doggy day experience! Watch all breeds race one another for a chance to be crowned the champion in their category.

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer