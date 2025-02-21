Where to Find Walleye in Minnesota This Weekend

This weekend marks the end of the walleye, northern pike and bass winter season in much of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The season ends at midnight Sunday February 23. Schmitt expects a busy weekend of anglers on the ice with temperatures expected to be in the 30s. The best bet to find walleye in the state this weekend includes Red Lake, Lake Winnie, Mille Lacs and local options like Lake Koronis, Rice Lake and the Chain of Lakes near Richmond and Cold Spring.

Walleye in hand Piter1977 - Thinkstock loading...

Schmitt recommends, for the most success, fishing during low light periods and even overnight. He says many have had success using dead sticks, rattle reels, bobbers, use sucker minnows, bigger fatheads and rainbow minnows. (if you can find them). Other options include a jig and a spoon. Schmitt doesn't believe you'll need to move around a lot. Locations in lakes to find walleye include over structure, mud flats, and points.

Once the walleye season closes many anglers will pivot to panfish. Schmitt expects the panfish bite to improve with more people fishing for them. He believes a stretch of extended warm weather would really improve the activity on area lakes in early March. Schmitt indicates if the warmer weather holds, as expected, look for panfish in shallow water and in the weeds.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen, it is available below.