What Minnesotans Should Know About Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease is when someone has one or more problems with the heart's structure that are present at birth. To learn more about congenital heart disease I was joined by Dr. Juliette Power, an Interventional Cardiologist with CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Dr. Power says some issues with congenital heart disease can be more severe than others but all of them prevent normal blood flow through the heart and beyond. Nearly one in every 100 babies are born with a congenital heart disease or defect in the U.S. Dr. Power says nearly 40,000 babies are born with a defect in this country.

Dr. Power says researchers aren't sure what causes most forms of heart defects but they think gene changes, certain medications or health conditions, environmental or lifestyle factors, such as alcohol and smoking play a role. She says people with Down Syndrome are often born with certain heart conditions. Having rubella while pregnant could also be a factor. Dr. Power says other conditions that could increase the odds of giving birth to someone with a congenital heart defect include diabetes or lupus.

Dr. Power says people cannot acquire congenital heart disease later in life. The most common congenital heart defect is called a Bicuspid Aortic Valve. A bicuspid aortic valve is more common in men than women but can also be hereditary in families due to a gene defect.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part Health Matters conversation with Dr. Power, it is available below.